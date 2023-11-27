ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Institute of History and Art announced the upcoming launch of a new exhibit showcasing the time capsule uncovered from the base of the Philip Schuyler statue formerly in front of Albany City Hall. The exhibit opens to the public on December 6.

The time capsule was unearthed on June 10 following the statue’s removal. The exhibit, titled “The Time Capsule: What We Found Under Philip Schuyler”, will include all the objects found in the box as well as enclosed documents, photographs and publications.

“The box placed under the Schuyler Statue was a gift to ‘future Albany’ and its contents offer a glimpse into our rich past. The day our tireless Department of General Services crew unearthed the time capsule was very exciting, and now the entire City of Albany has an opportunity to see all the objects and a significant portion of the documents, photographs, and publications that were enclosed within this nearly 100-year-old time capsule.” said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

The mayor continued, adding “I am so thankful to the Albany Institute of History and Art, including Doug, Tammis, Christine, Diane, and the entire team for their commitment to preserving our city’s historical artifacts and quickly agreeing to take on this significant project. Our entire city owes the Albany Institute of History and Art a debt of gratitude for their service.”

The institute will host an opening reception on December 4. The event will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include light refreshments.

W. Douglas McCombs, Interim Director and Chief Curator of the Albany Institute of History and Art said, “It’s an honor that Mayor Sheehan has selected the Albany Institute to serve as custodian for the Schuyler monument time capsule. What we see among its contents are the accomplishments of past generations and their dreams and aspirations for the future. There are lessons to be learned by all of us. We are pleased that the Albany Institute can be a facilitator of those lessons and a resource for future generations.”

The Albany Institute of History and Art is located at 125 Washington Avenue. You can register for tickets to the exhibit’s opening reception online by visiting the institute’s website.