ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuyler Mansion State Historic Site will be hosting its annual Twelfth Night Celebration on Saturday, January 6, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The event includes 18th-century holiday fare, live music, bonfires, period reenactors, and wassail toasts.

Admission costs $7 for adults, $6 for seniors and students, and $1 for children 12 and under. If you bring a non-perishable food item or hygiene product you can enter into a free drawing.

For only one more dollar, you get admission to this event and an event happening at Crailo State Historic Site. It will include Yuletide decorations, hearthside cooking, live music, and other 17th-century festive traditions. Both events will run at the same time.

Twelfth Night, also known as the Feast of Epiphany, was a Dutch and English traditional holiday during the 17th and 18th centuries. For those who wish to join in on the festivities, Schuyler Mansion is located at 32 Catherine Street in Albany’s historic South End.