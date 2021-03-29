Schumer: Hundreds of tech jobs headed to Albany

FILE – In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo the symbol for Intel appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York. Intel is falling further behind in the race to build faster and more powerful computer chips, a nagging problem that may force the Silicon Valley pioneer to seek help from other manufacturers as it scrambles to catch up in the technological arms race. The sobering news emerged late Thursday, July 23, 2020, when Intel disclosed that there will be a six-month to one-year delay on its development of a next-generation chip already being shipped to some of its rivals by a major Taiwan supplier, TSMC. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that hundreds of new employment opportunities are headed to Albany.

Sen. Schumer announced a partnership between Intel and IBM to research next-generation microchips. He says that developing this future technology at IBM’s Albany Research Center puts the region in a good position.

Following a call with the CEOs of IBM and Intel, Schumer announced their collaboration on major new investments, conducting new research into advanced semiconductor technology. Collaboration between the two companies means jobs for people in the area while cementing Upstate New York as a potential home for new federally-funded semiconductor manufacturing.

“This major new collaboration between Intel and IBM’s Albany Research Center is a job-creating match made in Upstate heaven and highlights IBM’s deep history and investments in the semiconductor industry, as well as the world-renowned talent of the nearly 1,000 strong semiconductor workforce at IBM and the broader set of industry and research partners in the Capital Region,” said Senator Schumer. “The Capital Region is the perfect place to conduct semiconductor R&D and expand the country’s leadership in competitiveness in next-generation chip research and manufacturing. IBM and Intel’s historic collaboration will not only help shore up our domestic production of semiconductor technology, but it also positions Upstate New York for even more semiconductor manufacturing jobs, a point I made to the Intel CEO as they consider building out their manufacturing operations. With this new partnership, our Capital Region’s powerhouse workforce is ready to lead the U.S. semiconductor industry’s cutting edge new development and Upstate New York is further positioned for more semiconductor manufacturing investment from companies like Intel.”