Live Now
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold briefing

Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

School district turns buses into WiFi hotspots for students

Albany County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local school district is going the extra mile to make sure their students can learn remotely.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District has set up five hotspot points across the area to assist with internet access:

  • Westerlo Town Park
  • Green Acres
  • Berne Senior Center
  • Knox Town Highway Garage
  • Old East Berne Fire Department (across from Dollar General)

More information on how the hotspot locations work:

1. Schools district vehicles will park at each location with a hotspot device
2. Password for the device will be posted on the window of the vehicle
3. Hotspots are available daily from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

For the latest updates on the mobile hotspot buses, follow the school district’s website.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak