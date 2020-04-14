School district turns buses into WiFi hotspots for students

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local school district is going the extra mile to make sure their students can learn remotely.
Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District has set up five hotspot points across the area to assist with internet access:
- Westerlo Town Park
- Green Acres
- Berne Senior Center
- Knox Town Highway Garage
- Old East Berne Fire Department (across from Dollar General)
More information on how the hotspot locations work:
1. Schools district vehicles will park at each location with a hotspot device
2. Password for the device will be posted on the window of the vehicle
3. Hotspots are available daily from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
For the latest updates on the mobile hotspot buses, follow the school district’s website.
