School district turns buses into WiFi hotspots for students

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One local school district is going the extra mile to make sure their students can learn remotely.

Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District has set up five hotspot points across the area to assist with internet access:

Westerlo Town Park

Green Acres

Berne Senior Center

Knox Town Highway Garage

Old East Berne Fire Department (across from Dollar General)

More information on how the hotspot locations work:

1. Schools district vehicles will park at each location with a hotspot device

2. Password for the device will be posted on the window of the vehicle

3. Hotspots are available daily from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

For the latest updates on the mobile hotspot buses, follow the school district’s website.

