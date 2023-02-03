GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bus crashed on Carman Road in Guilderland Friday morning. District officials were helping kids get off the bus and onto another, which took them to school around 9 a.m.
Authorities say a single car collided with the school bus shortly before 8:30 a.m. Part of Carman Road was closed for about an hour while crews cleared up the scene.
A spokesperson at Fort Hunter Volunteer Fire Company said no injuries were reported after the wreck. Despite the road closure, nearby traffic was never slowed, they said.
Guilderland Central School District released the following statement after the incident:
This morning, Friday, Feb. 3, Farnsworth Middle School bus route 11 was involved in an accident on Carmen Road.
Guilderland Police Department and Emergency Response Teams responded and were on the scene. The Guilderland Central School District Transportation Department and FMS Principal Michael Laster also responded. No students were injured. A back-up bus has transported the students to FMS.
According to officials, the accident was caused when another car crossed into the lane the GCSD bus was driving in. Carmen Road is closed to all traffic.The Communications Office at Guilderland Central School District