GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A bus crashed on Carman Road in Guilderland Friday morning. District officials were helping kids get off the bus and onto another, which took them to school around 9 a.m.

Authorities say a single car collided with the school bus shortly before 8:30 a.m. Part of Carman Road was closed for about an hour while crews cleared up the scene.

A spokesperson at Fort Hunter Volunteer Fire Company said no injuries were reported after the wreck. Despite the road closure, nearby traffic was never slowed, they said.

Guilderland Central School District released the following statement after the incident: