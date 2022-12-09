ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — A Schenectady woman pled guilty to possessing and intending to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. Frances Myers, 55, admitted to driving to New York City in August 2021 to pick up narcotics that she intended to sell in the Capital Region.

On her way back from New York City, she was stopped on Interstate 87 and found to be in possession of more than 100 grams of heroin. Myers will be sentenced on April 20, 2023, and faces 5 to 40 years in prison, a fine of up to $5 million, and a term of supervised release of at least 4 years to life.