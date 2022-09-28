ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man pleaded not guilty in Albany County Supreme Court Wednesday, to a four-count indictment that charges him with murder, robbery, conspiracy, and grand larceny. The court document alleges that Justin Wells, 33, intentionally gave fentanyl to Donald Harmon, 66, on January 30. The narcotics killed Harmon, according to the indictment.

Albany County District Attorney P. David Soares said Wells and Harmon were in the area of the LaQuinta Inn and Suites on Loudon Road in Colonie at the time. Wells is also accused of stealing Harmon’s car and two bank cards.

Two co-defendants, James Kruzinski, 38, and Elizabeth Beck, 27, previously pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, robbery, and conspiracy, in connection with the same incident. All three defendants are scheduled to re-appear in court on October 14.

Before the county indictment was unsealed, Wells pleaded not guilty to similar charges in Colonie Town Court. Assistant District Attorneys Jessica Blain-Lewis and Collin D’Arcy are handling the prosecution of this case.