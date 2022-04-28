ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Schenectady man has been sentenced for possessing and intending to distribute methamphetamine. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said James King, 33, was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison.

According to his guilty plea, King admitted he sold methamphetamine twice between February and March 2021 and possessed methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it on March 17, 2021. Officials said King admitted to selling more than 150 grams of the drug known as crystal meth.

After King is released from prison, he will also have a 4-year term of probationary supervision. This case was investigated by several law enforcement agencies including the DEA, with assistance from the Schenectady Police Department, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander P. Wentworth-Ping.