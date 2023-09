ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man was sentenced for two separate burglaries in the town of Colonie. Mark Torra was sentenced to 16 years to life in state prison as a Persistent Violent Predicate Felon.

The Albany County District Attorney’s Office said the 61-year old broke into a building on Albany Street on June 2, 2022. He then broke into another building on Albany Street around July 5, 2022.

Torra was found guilty of two counts of burglary in June.