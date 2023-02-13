LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has pleaded guilty to attempting to entice a minor, according to law enforcement, and in doing will face at least 10 years up to life in prison. Michael Robbins II, 27, pleaded guilty on Monday.

Law enforcement says that Robbins admitted to exchanging sexually explicit messages online with an undercover officer posing as a 12-year-old girl between February and March 2021. Robbins also admitted to initiating the conversations after finding her in an online group for teens in the (518) area code, according to the department of justice. They say he later admitted to arranging a meet-up with the minor in Latham on March 18, 2021.

Law enforcement says he traveled from Rensselaer to Latham on that date intending to engage in sexual acts with the presumed 12-year-old. He was arrested shortly after arriving.

Robbins also faces a maximum fine of $250,000 and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least five years up to life. Robbins pleaded guilty on the day his trial was supposed to begin, according to the Department of Justice.