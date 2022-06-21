GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man has died after drowning in Frenches Hollow near the Watervliet Reservoir. The Guilderland Police Department has identified the man as Daniel Maldonado, 33.

On Monday around 7:40 p.m., police said they were called to Frenches Hollow for a reported drowning. As police arrived, Maldonado had been removed from the water by bystanders and CPR was in progress.

Police said Maldonado had entered the water but was unable to swim. He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he later died.

According to police, Frenches Hollow is an area in Guilderland that is owned by Watervliet. Since it’s close to the Watervliet Reservoir and has rugged terrain, the area is posted with no swimming signs.