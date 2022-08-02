ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, an Albany County jury convicted a Schenectady man of the rape of a 17-year-old victim in a Quail Street home in 2019. Buba Barra, 24, was found guilty of third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sex act for his attack on the teenager that happened in the early-morning hours of December 5, 2019.

The victim was at a college party when she was lured into a bedroom by Barra, who then pushed her onto the floor and sexually assaulted her. Barra engaged not only in sexual intercourse but also in anal sexual conduct with the teen, without her consent.

Police later arrested Barra, who was convicted after a week-long trial in Albany County Court. He faces up to four years on each of the convictions, which would likely run concurrently, at his sentencing on October 3.

Assistant District Attorney Caroline Murray prosecuted the case. Assistant Public Defender Beau Melita defended Barra.