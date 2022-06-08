LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After Tuesday’s incident at Latham Farms, the Colonie Police Department arrested Jason P. Carter, 20, of Schenectady for allegedly possessing a stolen handgun. The loaded 9mm Keltec handgun had previously been reported stolen out of Fulton County and was found after a suspect ran from the scene of an alleged fight.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said two people were riding a CDTA bus from Troy to Latham Farms when a fight broke out. The two suspects involved got off the bus at Latham Farms and continued fighting, police said. No shots were fired.

By the time police arrived at the scene, one of the suspects had already fled on foot. They were found a short time later near Sparrowbush Road, along with the illegally-possessed firearm. Police say Carter did not have a permit to possess the gun.

Charged:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Carter was arraigned in the Town of Colonie Justice Court and was taken to the Albany County Correctional Facility pending a future court appearance. This is still an active and ongoing investigation, and more arrests are possible.

If you know something that might be relevant to this investigation, you are asked to contact the Colonie Police Investigations Division at (518) 783-2754. If you wish to report a tip anonymously, you can call Capital Region Crimestoppers at 1 (833) ALB-TIPS, or use their website.