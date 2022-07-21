ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced Thursday that Ralph St. Croix, a.k.a. “Stretch,” 39, formerly of Long Island, was sentenced to five years and eight months in prison followed by three years post-release supervision. Officials said St. Croix previously pleaded guilty to the distribution of heroin and fentanyl, and to the possession of firearms.

In a guilty plea, St. Croix, a convicted felon, admitted to selling fentanyl-laced heroin to another person on three occasions in December 2020, at his apartment on Eastern Avenue in Schenectady. St. Croix also admitted to possessing a loaded revolver and 12-gauge shotgun in order to guard his drugs and drug proceeds.