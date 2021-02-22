Scheduling information announced for Washington Ave. Armory vaccine site

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday announced the opening dates and scheduling information for the six community-based vaccination sites being established with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The Buffalo, Rochester, Albany and Yonkers sites slated to begin vaccinations on March 3.

These sites, including the new site at the Washington Avenue Armory, have the capacity to administer 1,000 doses per day.

Eligible Albany residents can begin scheduling appointments at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, February 24. For the first week of scheduling, appointments at this site is initially reserved specifically for New Yorkers living in areas with low vaccination rates in counties and boroughs. After one week, appointments at each site will then be made available to all residents of the site’s host county, borough or specified target region.

For the Washington Avenue Armory, those living in zip codes 12202, 12206, 12210, 12209, 12207, 12222, 12180, 12307, 12308, 12305, or 12304 may register for this location.