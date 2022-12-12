COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Cohoes will be having their “Cohoes Carol Crawl” on Friday, with the event starting at 5:30 p.m. The hosting restaurants and pubs for the day have been released, and they are as follows:

5:30 p.m. – Anthony’s Italian Restaurant Donation option: non-perishable foods for the Holy Trinity Food Pantry

6:15 p.m. – Table 41 Brewing Donation option: new toys or books for Cohoes’ Holiday Hope

7:00 p.m. – The Daisy Donation option: New or lightly used hats, gloves, and/or socks

7:45 p.m. – Bye-I Brewing Company Donation option: non-perishable foods for the UCC Food Pantry

8:30 p.m. – Donnie Magoo’s Donation option: school supplies for the Cohoes Connect Center



Guests are welcome to join for a drink or a meal, with the chance to give back to the Cohoes community while enjoying acoustic Christmas carols. Those who donate will receive a free menu item coupon at each or any stop.