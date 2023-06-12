MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Mohawk Hudson Humane Society has started a new campaign called #ScarlettSundays, an initiative where they’ll post new content of Scarlett, a friendly dog who’s been with the shelter going on three years. Scarlett has now been available at the shelter for 858 days.

Scarlett is three years old, weighs 84 pounds, and loves people. She is energetic but also loves leisurely walks where she can sniff wherever she pleases. According to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, she is a very smart, food-motivated girl who is also sensitive and may be better off around adults.

She can be very enthusiastic and is looking for a stable environment. If you are interested in adopting Scarlett, email customercare@mohawkhumane.org or call (518) 434-8128.