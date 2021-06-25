Saratoga Springs man dies in Guilderland crash

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department is reporting the death of Joseph E. Gentile, 62, of Saratoga Springs in a Friday morning motorcycle accident.

Police say the collision is under investigation and that no other injuries were reported. No charges have been filed, and police say they do not believe impaired driving to be a factor.

Just before 6:45 a.m., police responded to the scene on Western Area near Church Road alongside Guilderland EMS and the Westmere Fire Department. Their investigation indicates that a black 2018 Ford Escape was headed east and that Gentile was headed west in a blue 2006 BMW motorcycle.

Police say the Escape was turning when Gentile struck the vehicle.

Police say he was traumatically injured by the collision and later pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center.