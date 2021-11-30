Santa Speedo Sprint returning to Albany on December 4, Lark Street to close for race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The 16th annual Santa Speedo Sprint is returning to Lark Street in Albany on December 4. Money raised for the event will benefit the Albany Damien Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center.

The 800 meter race will take place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants are encouraged to wear Speedos and holiday themed outfits.

The racecourse will be Lark Street, starting and ending at Madison Ave. Registration will be at Lionheart on Madison Avenue and OhBar on Lark Street, starting at 11 a.m. Participants can also pre-register on the Santa Speedo Sprint Eventbrite webpage. Those that want to donate without participating can also do so on the event webpage.

Lark Street businesses will also be holding the 4th annual Chili Chowder Stroll on Lark Street that day from noon to 4 p.m.

On Saturday, road closures and parking restrictions will also be in effect. From noon to 4 p.m., Lark Street between Washington Avenue and Madison Avenue will be closed to all traffic. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., parking will be restricted on both sides of Lark Street from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue.

The Santa Speedo Sprint is organized by the Albany Society for the Advancement of Philanthropy, in partnership with the Albany All-Stars Roller Derby and the Hellions of Troy Roller Derby.

Over the last 15 Albany Speedo Sprints, a total of $250,000 has been raised to benefit the Albany Damien

Center and the HIV/AIDS program at Albany Medical Center.