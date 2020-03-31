Sand Creek Middle School faculty create toilet paper video challenge

SOUTH COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sand Creek Middle School (South Colonie CSD) created a “challenge” or mission: to bring much-needed smiles to the faces of their students and families.

Fifth grade teachers Patrick Morgan and Casey Rowland and sixth grade teacher Sue Shank are behind the creative video.

The principal of the school, Michael Marohn, ending the video by challenging Lisha Kill Middle School to continue the challenge.

Since sharing the video, students and their parents have responded with positive reactions.

