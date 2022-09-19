ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose has opened its two on-campus career fairs on September 21 to the general public. The Fall 2022 Internship and Job Fair, with companies representing a multitude of industries, will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Daniel P. Nolan Gymnasium, 432 Western Avenue, Albany. The Education Career Fair will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. in the Thelma P. Lally School of Education, 1009 Madison Avenue, Albany.

The career fair will offer attendees insight to entry-level positions, as well as experienced job seekers. More than 70 employers are expected to attend the two fairs that day.

“There is a need in this economy for employers to find strong applicants, and we believe it’s important to be of service to them by matching them with qualified students and professionals, from inside and outside the Saint Rose community,” said Sharon Edwards-Grant, director of career services at Saint Rose. “At Saint Rose, we’re focused on serving the dear neighbor, and our Career Center also sees our upcoming events as a way to serve all professionals seeking employment, especially in fields that are so critical to all of us, such as education.”

The career fair is free for those registered. Anyone interested in attending in either career fair can visit the colleges website to register. There is still time for employers to also register as an exhibitor.