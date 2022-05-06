ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose is mourning the loss of a student. According to the college, Nathaniel Hopper, a senior majoring in music, died in his dorm from an underlying medical condition.

The college said Albany Police and medical personnel were called to Hahn Hall on May 5 but were unable to revive Hopper. His family has been notified.

Nathaniel Hopper (College of Saint Rose)

Hopper once served as a Resident Advisor and was the president of the Golden Notes, Saint Rose’s only co-ed a cappella group. The college said many students and faculty knew and loved him.

“Life is precious, and we lost Nathaniel way too soon. In this moment, nothing I can say will ease the pain of this loss or do justice to the beauty of Nathaniel’s life. We will share details on how we will honor Nathaniel’s memory on our campus soon,” said Saint Rose President Marcia White.

The Saint Rose Counseling Center held a session in the Interfaith Sanctuary on Thursday for those who were close to Hopper and wanted to process this loss together. Counseling staff are also available in both the Counseling Center and the Interfaith Sanctuary from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday.

Students can reach the counseling staff at (518) 454-5200 or by email at counseling@strose.edu. Students can also call the 24/7 security line at (518) 454-5187 to speak with a counselor after hours.