ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose announced they will be hosting “Reach Out Saint Rose”, their annual day of community service. The event will be held on September 9.

After receiving their assignments, hundreds of Saint Rose students will spend the day assisting with a variety of projects across the Capital Region. Volunteers will take part in activities such as preparing meals, painting, picking vegetables and sorting recyclables.

The participants efforts will help nearly 50 local service agencies, including the Boys and Girls Club, the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society and the Regional Food Bank Farm. The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

“Our College draws from a long history of our founders, the Sisters of Saint Joseph, who, from their beginnings, went out into the world around them and sought out how they might be of assistance,” said Joan Horgan, director of Spiritual Life at Saint Rose. “We are carrying that forward today and throughout the year as an integral part of the Capital District community. We are grateful to be able to support the good work done in our area by so many organizations each day of the year.”