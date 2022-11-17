ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The College of Saint Rose and Albany Law School have partnered on a new MBA+Gov pathway. The pathway allows students to pursue the Saint Rose Flex MBA while also earning an advanced certificate in Government Affairs and Advocacy from Albany Law School.

Saint Rose President Marcia J. White and Albany Law School President and Dean Alicia Ouellette, J.D., affirmed the partnership in a signing ceremony at Saint Rose on November 15. “As former press secretary to the majority in the New York State Senate, I am so proud to form this partnership with Albany Law School, combining the strengths of our Saint Rose Flex MBA with Albany Law’s expertise in government affairs and advocacy,” White said. “It is the perfect advanced degree program for two Albany institutions to offer a powerful, government-centered workforce, including agency officials, employees in the Legislature, and lobbyists.”

The Flex delivery model used at Saint Rose empowers students to take courses the way they want—in person, via live stream, or online on their own time—and change it up from week to week. The Saint Rose Flex MBA is a 12-course program. Within the MBA program, students may choose three Government Affairs and Advocacy courses from Albany Law, which are offered fully online in an asynchronous format, so students don’t have to log on at a set time.

Full-time students can complete the MBA+Gov program in one year. Part-time students, taking two classes per semester, can complete the program in two years.

“As two institutions that are based in the heart of New York State’s government, it makes perfect sense that we bring together the expertise of both programs in this way,” Ouellette said. “Working with Saint Rose to bring our knowledge of government affairs and advocacy to their MBA program allows students to get two respected credentials at the same time positioning them perfectly to advance their careers.”

Students do not need a law background to pursue the program. The cost of the program is $846 per credit with grants and scholarships available, reducing the per-credit cost by as much as 32%.