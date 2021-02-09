Saddlewood Elementary enters precautionary lockdown, lockout

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday afternoon, Saddlewood Elementary School went into lockdown, according to a letter from the principal. The South Colonie Central School District applied the lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

I am so proud of the students and staff at Saddlewood. They responded quickly to follow the emergency responses required for today’s incident. Stacey Wranesh

Principal, Saddlewood Elementary

Saddlewood Elementary proactively went into “building lockdown” after noting a police presence at the end of Loralee Drive, near the school and the district office.

Students and faculty were asked to remain in their classrooms until officials received an update from law enforcement. The lockdown was replaced by a precautionary “lockout” until police investigated the surrounding neighborhood.

The lockout was then lifted at around 12:45 p.m.

According to a letter that Principal Stacey Wranesh’s sent to parents, there was no direct threat made and there was no impact on other district buildings or facilities. Students were dismissed as regularly scheduled.