ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two local first responders were recognized for their service on Wednesday. Det. Jesse Mall of the Albany Police Department and Lt. Mark Fusco of the Albany Fire Department received the First Responder Recognition Award for courageous and exceptional public service from the Rotary Club of Albany.

The rotary club’s president says first responders should not be taken for granted.

“A lot of times, I think, police and fire are like wallpaper. People sort of just expect them to be there, and they are, so we wanted to show our appreciation,” Rotary Club of Albany Pres. George Hauenstein said.

This is the first year the rotary club has given out first responder awards, but they hope to keep doing so in the future.