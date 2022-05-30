VOORHEESVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — WildPlay in Thacher Park officially opened for the season on May 21. The park offers three adventure courses, as well as the “WTF” or “What’s to Fear” Jump.

Bre-Ann Gale, the Supervisor at WildPlay, said business has been great since the park opened for its sixth season. The park first opened in 2017, but Gale said a lot of people still don’t know about the ropes course.

“I think it’s something that a lot of people in the area don’t know about quite yet. So it’s really nice to be able to get here to see everyone like ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve been to Thacher Park since I was 5-years-old but I never knew this was here.’ Getting those people in here and seeing what we’ve done with our space within Thacher Park has been amazing,” said Gale.

The park offers three adventure courses: the Kids Course, the Classic Course, and the Extreme Course. The Kids Course is for children 5 years and older who are under a certain height. The Classic Course has three levels, green, blue, and red, with increasing difficulty. The Extreme Course is an add-on with high difficulty.

The “WTF” or “What’s to Fear” Jump is 40 feet high and gives participants a five-second freefall feeling as they jump to the ground. The maximum height on all the courses is around 40 feet.

Gale recommends that everyone make a reservation in advance on the WildPlay Thacher website. If you don’t make a reservation, you may have to wait a little while before you go on the course. The park also offers discounts for groups of 15 and over.

Currently, WildPlay is open on weekends, as well as on Memorial Day. Starting at the end of June, the park will be open seven days a week. WildPlay is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will be closing for the season at the end of October.

“Being able to see everyone push themselves a little bit to be out of their comfort zone has been really great,” said Gale.

WildPlay is a Canada-based adventure course company with several locations in Canada. In addition to WildPlay Thacher, there’s a WildPlay in Jones Beach on Long Island.