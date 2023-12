ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Roots Academy at West Hill, formerly Philip J. Schuyler Achievement Academy, unveiled the school’s new sign on Wednesday. The school changed its name to Roots Academy on July 1.

The name change came after a committee of students, staff, community members, a city historian, and representatives from the Young Abolitionist Leadership Institute of the Underground Railroad Education Center and the Black Child Development Institute worked for months to make the change.