ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of the Capital Region have received a $5k donation from Northeastern Insurance Agency. The 25-bedroom house helps more than 400 families per year.

“We strongly support RMHC’s efforts and their mission of providing a home away from home, free of charge, for families with children facing serious medical issues,” said Michael Venezio, President of Northeastern Insurance Agency. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide RMHC with much-needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

The $5k donation has the chance to be doubled to $10k. Starting Monday, November 7, the story of Northeastern Insurance Agency and RMHC of the Capital Region will be highlighted on the official “Make More Happen” microsite. People can visit the site and vote. If the featured story receives at least 500 votes, shares on social media, and comments on their story, the donation will then be doubled.

“The support of local partners like Northeastern Insurance Agency, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual Insurance is vital to our mission of keeping families close to their child in treatment with all RMHC services provided free of charge to families,” said Dr. David Jacobsen, RMHC-CR CEO. “When a child is in the hospital it is important to care for the entire family. Your support makes that happen. Thank you.”