ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany has responded to the motion filed on behalf of the St. Clare’s pensioners, stating they will not oppose it. The Diocese said that the bankruptcy court should enter an order allowing the matter to go forward in court.

The Diocese acknowledged that it is appropriate for the issues in the case to be decided by the New York State Supreme Court and Schenectady County. They have also requested regular status reports by the bankruptcy court on the progress of the case until the matter is resolved, because of the effect the decision will have on the Diocese’s Chapter 11 Reorganization Plan.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany also addressed a statement made by Mary Hartshorne, the leader of the St. Clare’s pensioners, in her letter to Pope Francis in early April, which stated that pensioners are struggling to pay for rent, mortgages, medical bills, gas, groceries, and in some instances, burial of loved ones. The Diocese encouraged anyone facing such hardships to reach out to them, as they would be more than happy to connect people with appropriate agencies within their network to assist in any way they can.

You can read the full original motion of the pensioners from May 9 below.