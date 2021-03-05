‘Rock the Belt’ event aims to educate community on NYS seatbelt law

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Brian Patti, an Albany County Sheriff’s Deputy, along with volunteers from the local SADD (Students Against Destructive Driving) chapter, greet faculty and students as they arrive to the Ravena Central School District campus. Each vehicle had a seatbelt check performed to help promote driving safety.

The event comes after a recent change in New York State law this past November that now requires all passengers in a vehicle to be wearing their seatbelt, not just the front seat riders. Those who passed the check were greeted with smiles and a sweet treat as they were sent on to continue with the rest of their day.

Those who did not pass the check were given a brief safety demonstration from the Sheriff’s deputies before continuing on with their day.

“We are doing a seatbelt check for the SADD (Students Against Destructive Decisions) program,” Deputy Brian Patti says. “The students do a very good job with connecting with the community so basically what they are doing is they are stopping cars and making sure everyone is wearing their seat belts.”

Before the change made in November of 2020, passengers in the back seat of a vehicle were not required to wear a seat belt after the age of 16. Now, all passengers are mandated to wear a seat belt.