COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Road work on Manor Ave from Berkley Ave to Baker Ave will start on Friday in Cohoes. The job will conclude on August 8.

The City of Cohoes advises travelers to seek alternate routes during the road work session and use caution. Also, no parked cars are allowed on the streets where work is being performed.

Traffic delays should be expected as Cohoes mills and paves Manor Ave. The work zone is a stretch of five blocks between Baker and Berkley Ave.