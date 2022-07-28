COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Road work has been scheduled on Park Avenue in Cohoes, starting on Friday, July 29 and lasting through Wednesday, August 3. The section of the road between Ontario Street and Hudson Avenue will be impacted by the construction.

Expect delays in the area on Friday, July 29, starting at 7 a.m., so that milling can take place. The following week, on Tuesday, August 2, and Wednesday, August 3, the road will be closed for paving.

All vehicles will need to be removed from the street during the work period. Officials urge you to use caution in the area and seek alternate routes if possible.