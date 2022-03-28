ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is starting a $5.4 million project to upgrade two intersections along Carman Road (Route 146). Crews will be constructing single-lane roundabouts at the intersections with Lydius Street in Guilderland and the Interstate 890/Thruway interchange in Rotterdam.

DOT said the project will improve traffic flow and ease congestion along the busy corridor. New sidewalks will also be installed on Carman Road between Coons Road and Ronald Place to improve pedestrian access and enhance safety. This is a largely residential area, which includes Guilderland’s Pine Bush Elementary School.

“New York State is doing far more than just rebuilding our infrastructure,” said DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “We are reimagining it and rethinking how our transportation networks function to better serve residents in the 21st Century. This project will reduce congestion along an important commuter route while, at the same time helping to protect the environment and enhancing safety for all users of the road.”

Carman Road handles an average of more than 15,000 vehicles a day, said DOT. It is an important connector between Western Avenue and Curry Road, which leads into downtown Rotterdam. Carman Road also provides motorists with access to I-890 and the Thruway and is home to local stores and businesses.

As part of the project, Carman Road will be resurfaced between Coons Road in Guilderland and the existing Curry Road roundabout in Rotterdam. Major construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2022, with minor finishing work continuing in 2023.

Drivers should watch for construction crews and alternating single lanes of traffic controlled by flaggers. DOT said weekend closures of the two intersections with detours are planned for later this year.

Work to install the roundabout at the I-890/Thruway access ramp is scheduled first. Demolition of the former Nedco pharmacy building at the Lydius Street intersection is scheduled for early April to make room for that roundabout, said DOT.

Roundabouts are engineered to maximize safety and minimize congestion, according to DOT. Crashes at roundabouts tend to be less severe because they typically occur at slower speeds. They also eliminate the need for electric-powered traffic signals.