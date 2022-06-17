GREEN ISLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A road rage incident on Thursday almost turned deadly after police say Shatina M. Fairley, 22, of Green Island attacked her victim with a knife. The alleged attack left the victim with a cut to the neck, pain, and swelling, according to police.

Charges:

Second-degree assault (Felony)

Fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Misdemeanor)

Fairley was arraigned in Green Island Town Court and was released to the supervision of Albany County Probation with an ankle monitor. An order of protection was issued for the victim.