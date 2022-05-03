ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several road closures and parking restrictions were recently announced for the Albany Tulip Festival, scheduled for Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8 in Washington Park. The weekend will begin with a street scrubbing event on Friday, May 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on State Street. During this time, State Street will be closed to all traffic between Eagle Street and Lodge Street, and all CDTA buses will be re-routed to Pine Street via Lodge Street in both directions. You will not be able to park on State Street during those hours either.

Next, come the parking restrictions and road closures for the main event. Here’s what you’ll need to know if traveling in the area.

Parking restrictions – Friday, May 6 at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, May 8

Washington Park Road, east side from Hudson Avenue north six spaces

Washington Park Road, both sides from New Scotland Avenue to Lake Avenue

Road closure – Friday, May 6 at 6:00 a.m. through Sunday, May 8

Washington Park Road from New Scotland Avenue to South Lake Avenue

Saturday, May 7, starting at 12:01 a.m. until Sunday, May 8, at 8:00 p.m.

ALL ROADS in Washington Park will be closed to all traffic.

Additionally, the following roadways will be closed to all but local (resident and emergency vehicles) traffic:

Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day:

Lancaster Street between Lark Street and Willett Street

Hudson Avenue between Lark Street and Willett Street

Willett Street between Madison Avenue and State Street

Henry Johnson between Western and State Street

State Street between Robin and Lark Street

On Saturday, May 7, and on Sunday, May 8 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Englewood Place from Western Avenue to the dead end will be closed to all traffic.

Parking Restrictions:

Beginning on Saturday, May 7 at 12:01 a.m. until Sunday, May 8 at 8:00 p.m.:

Washington Park – ALL ROADWAYS including Henry Johnson Boulevard

On Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8 parking will be restricted on the following streets from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., each day:

Englewood Place, both sides from Western Avenue to the dead end

Thurlow Terrace, both sides form Western Avenue to the dead end

Beginning on Saturday, May 7 at 6:00 a.m. until Sunday, May 8 at 8:00 p.m.:

Madison Avenue, north side from the bus stop east of New Scotland Avenue east 12 spaces

State Street, south side 4 spaces west of Henry Johnson Boulevard

South Pearl Street, west side 2 spaces south of State Street

Madison Avenue, north side 2 spaces west of Grand Street

Elk Street, both sides 3 spaces west of Eagle Street

Elk Street, north side 3 spaces west Hawk Street

Parking in the areas surrounding Washington Park will be very limited for this event. Alternate parking facilities have been set up at the East Parking Garage, located at the corner of Madison Avenue and Eagle Street, the Cathedral and Museum Visitor Lot, located behind the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception on Madison Avenue, and in Elk Street parking areas.

A CDTA shuttle bus will be running from 11:00 a.m. until 6 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday to take you from any of the special parking areas to Washington Park. The shuttle will make a loop to the following stops when parking is available:

State Street at Henry Johnson Boulevard. The bus will stop on the southwest corner of State Street

South Pearl Street at State Street. The bus will stop on the southwest corner of South Pearl Street

Madison Avenue & Eagle Street. The bus will stop on the northeast corner of Madison Avenue

Elk Street at Eagle Street. The bus will stop on Elk Street

Elk Street at North Hawk Street. The bus will stop on Elk Street

All cars parked in the special alternate parking facilities must be removed by Monday, May 9, at 6:00 a.m.