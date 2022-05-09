ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Tuesday, May 10, the Albany Police Department will lead a procession from Academy Park for the New York State Police Officers Memorial Ceremony. The procession itself kicks off at 12:30 p.m., but a good amount of roads will be closed for most of the day.

Road closures – 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Pine Street from North Pearl Street to Lodge Street Lodge Street from Corning Place to Steuben Street Chapel Street from Pine Street to Columbia Street Steuben Street from Lodge Street to Chapel Street

Parking restrictions – 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.:

Both sides of Pine Street from Chapel Street to Lodge Street Both sides of Lodge Street from Pine Street to Steuben Street West side of Lodge Street from Corning Place to State Street Both sides of Eagle Street from Washington Avenue to Elk Street North side of Madison Avenue from the Plaza Bridge to South Swan Street Both sides of State Street from South Swan Street to the Empire State Plaza entrance

Traffic will be detoured or held during the procession. Drivers should expect delays during this time and may want to consider alternate routes of travel around the event.