ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released parking restrictions and road closures advisory for the 2023 Freihofer’s Run for Women, which is taking place on Saturday. Despite the run taking place on Saturday, restrictions will begin on Friday.
Parking Restrictions:
Friday, June 2, starting at 7 a.m., until Saturday, June 3, at 6 p.m.
- Elk Street, south side, from Eagle Street west to N. Hawk Street
- N. Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street
Friday, June 2, starting at 5:30 p.m., until Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m.
- Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street east to Eagle Street
- Park Street, both east and west sides from Lancaster Street to State Street
- N. Hawk Street, west side from Elk Street to Washington Avenue
Saturday, June 3, from 12:01 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Washington Park, both sides of ALL Washington Park roadways
Saturday, June 3, from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street west to Lexington Avenue
- Western Avenue, both north and south sides from Washington Avenue west to Robin Street
- Sprague Place, both east and west sides from Western Avenue to State Street
- Henry Johnson Boulevard, east and west sides from Washington Avenue to State Street
- Eagle Street, both east and west sides from State Street to Columbia Street
- State Street, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street
- S. Swan Street, both east and west sides from Washington Ave North 6 spaces on each side
Road Closures
Friday, June 2, starting at 7 p.m., until Saturday, June 3, at 6 p.m.
- Washington Avenue eastbound and westbound between Eagle Street and S. Swan Street
- Washington Avenue eastbound at Dove Street
- Washington Avenue eastbound at Lark Street
- N. Hawk Street between Elk Street and Washington Avenue
Saturday, June 3, from 12:01 a.m. until 2 p.m.
- Washington Park, All roadways, including Henry Johnson Boulevard between State St & Madison Ave
Saturday, June 3, from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
- Washington Avenue, between S. Swan Street and Lexington Avenue
- Western Avenue, between Washington Avenue and N. Lake Avenue
- Robin Street, between Washington Avenue and Western Avenue
- Sprague Place, between Western Avenue and State Street
- Henry Johnson Boulevard, between Central Avenue and Madison Avenue
- Lark Street, between Elk Street and State Street
- Dove Street, between Elk Street and State Street
- S. Swan Street, between State Street and Elk Street
- Eagle Street, between State Street and Pine Street
- Corning Place, between Lodge Street and Eagle Street
- Willett Street, between Madison Avenue and State Street
- Lancaster Street, between Lark Street and Willett Street
- Hudson Avenue, between Lark Street and Willett Street