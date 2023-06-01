A “No parking” sign is displayed at a private lot in downtown Glens Falls, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has released parking restrictions and road closures advisory for the 2023 Freihofer’s Run for Women, which is taking place on Saturday. Despite the run taking place on Saturday, restrictions will begin on Friday.

Parking Restrictions:

Friday, June 2, starting at 7 a.m., until Saturday, June 3, at 6 p.m.

Elk Street, south side, from Eagle Street west to N. Hawk Street

N. Hawk Street, east side from Washington Avenue to Elk Street

Friday, June 2, starting at 5:30 p.m., until Saturday, June 3 at 6 p.m.

Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street east to Eagle Street

Park Street, both east and west sides from Lancaster Street to State Street

N. Hawk Street, west side from Elk Street to Washington Avenue

Saturday, June 3, from 12:01 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Washington Park, both sides of ALL Washington Park roadways

Saturday, June 3, from 5 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Washington Avenue, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street west to Lexington Avenue

Western Avenue, both north and south sides from Washington Avenue west to Robin Street

Sprague Place, both east and west sides from Western Avenue to State Street

Henry Johnson Boulevard, east and west sides from Washington Avenue to State Street

Eagle Street, both east and west sides from State Street to Columbia Street

State Street, both north and south sides from S. Swan Street to Eagle Street

S. Swan Street, both east and west sides from Washington Ave North 6 spaces on each side

Road Closures

Friday, June 2, starting at 7 p.m., until Saturday, June 3, at 6 p.m.

Washington Avenue eastbound and westbound between Eagle Street and S. Swan Street

Washington Avenue eastbound at Dove Street

Washington Avenue eastbound at Lark Street

N. Hawk Street between Elk Street and Washington Avenue

Saturday, June 3, from 12:01 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Washington Park, All roadways, including Henry Johnson Boulevard between State St & Madison Ave

Saturday, June 3, from 5:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.