ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany is holding its first annual Trick or Trot Pumpkin Run 5K on Saturday, October 29. Due to the run, the Albany Police Department will be closing roads and putting parking restrictions in place for that day.

Road closures

From noon to 8 p.m. Washington Avenue from South Swan Street to Eagle Street State Street from Lodge Street to Eagle Street State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street Eagle Street from State Street to Pine Street (northbound from Howard Street will have access to State Street eastbound only) South Swan Street northbound Madison Avenue to Chestnut Street (upper roadway)

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. State Street from Robin Street to South Swan Street Willett Street from Madison Avenue to State Street Hamilton Street from Dove Street to South Swan Street Jay Street from Dove Street to South Swan Street Lancaster Street from Dove Street to South Swan Street Chestnut Street from Dove Street to South Swan Street All roadways in Washington Park, including Henry Johnson Boulevard South Swan Street northbound Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue (upper and lower roadways) Dove Street southbound at Spring Street to State Street Lark Street from Madison Avenue to Washington Avenue (Lark will remain open northbound only between Chestnut Street and Lancaster Street for Chestnut Street residents only) Henry Johnson Boulevard between State Street and Madison Avenue



Parking restrictions