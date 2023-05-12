ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Tulip Festival is returning to Washington Park on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. Due to the annual event, the Albany Police Department has issued several road closures and parking restrictions leading up to and during the festival.

On May 12 between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., State Street between Eagle Street and Lodge Street will be closed to all traffic for the Tulip Festival Street Scrubbing event. CDTA will re-route all buses that normally use State Street to Pine Street via Lodge Street. All parking is prohibited on this section of State Street during this time.

Road closures

May 13 at 12:01 a.m. to May 14 at 8 p.m., all roads in Washington Park will be closed to traffic

May 13 and May 14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day: Lancaster Street between Lark Street and Willett Street Hudson Avenue between Lark Street and Willett Street Willett Street between Madison Avenue and State Street Henry Johnson between Western and State Street State Street between Robin and Lark Street

May 13 and May 14 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day, Englewood Place between Western Avenue and the south dead end will be closed to traffic.

Parking Restrictions

From May 12 at 6 a.m. through May 14, Washington Park Road, east side from Hudson Avenue north six spaces and Washington Park Road, both sides from New Scotland Avenue to Lake Avenue

May 13 at 12:01 a.m. until May 14 at 8 p.m., all roadways in Washington Park including Henry Johnson Boulevard

May 13 and May 14 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day: Englewood Place, both sides from Western Avenue to the south dead end Thurlow Terrace, both sides form Western Avenue to the south dead end

May 13 at 6 a.m. until May 14 at 8 p.m.: Madison Avenue, north side from the bus stop east of New Scotland Avenue east 12 spaces State Street, south side four spaces west of Henry Johnson Boulevard S. Pearl Street, west side two spaces south of State Street Madison Avenue, north side two spaces west of Grand Street Elk Street, both sides three spaces west of Eagle Street Elk Street, north side three spaces west Hawk Street



Albany Police said parking near Washington Park will be limited during the Tulip Festival. A CDTA shuttle bus will be running from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The bus will make a loop to the following stops where parking is available:

State Street at Henry Johnson Boulevard

S. Pearl Street at State Street

Madison Avenue and Eagle Street

Elk Street at Eagle Street

Elk Street at N. Hawk Street

Parking is available for residents at the following locations. All vehicles parked in these areas must be moved by May 15 at 6 a.m.