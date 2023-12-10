ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department announced multiple road closures in the city due to a water main break. Crews from the water department are currently on the scene making repairs.

The I-787 on-ramp at the South Mall Arterial and South Swan Street at Hudson Avenue and Jay Street are closed while the water main is being maintenanced. Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes of travel. Stay with NEWS10 as updates become available.