COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Cohoes has announced upcoming road closures for the city’s Halloween parade. The event is scheduled for October 27.

The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m. and will be held on Remsen Street. The following parking restrictions will be in place during the event:

Road closures

Remsen Street: closed 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Columbia Street to Cayuga Street, including all side streets

Ontario Street: closed starting at 5:30 p.m. from Olmstead Street to Mohawk Street

On-street parking will not be permitted in the restricted areas, so motorists are asked to watch for posted detours. All vehicles must be removed from Remsen Street by 3 p.m. in order to avoid being towed.