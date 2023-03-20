ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Tuesday at 9 a.m., 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East Membership from around the State of New York will take part in a rally at the New York State Capitol and take part in an event at the MVP Arena. Due to these events, plenty of road closures and parking restrictions have been announced. Drivers in the area should expect delays and may want to find alternate routes.

At approximately 8:00 a.m., Madison Avenue will be closed to all traffic while buses are dropping off passengers. At approximately 2:00 p.m., buses will return to pick up passengers. The pickup locations will be on Grand Street and also on Dallius Street. These two roadways, along with their intersecting roadways, will be closed to all traffic for the duration of the loading and departure process.

Road closures:

8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Madison Avenue between South Swan Street and Eagle Street

State Street between South Swan Street and Eagle Street

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dallius Street between Green Street and Hudson Avenue

Grand Street between Madison Avenue and Market Street

Market Street between South Pearl Street and Grand Street

Phillip Street between Hamilton Street and Grand Street

Washington Avenue, south side, right lane closed near the NYS Capitol

Parking restrictions:

6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Madison Avenue between South Swan Street and Eagle Street

6 a.m. to 6 p.m.