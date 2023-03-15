ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the Big Dance coming to Albany and first-round games being played at the MVP Arena, Albany Police have announced road closures and parking restrictions ahead of the madness that will ensue.

North Pearl Street between Beaver Street and Hudson Avenue will be closed beginning Friday, March 17, at 6 a.m., and will remain closed through Monday, March 20, at 6 a.m.

On Friday, March 17, 2023, additional road closures will be in place as needed to facilitate activities at the MVP Arena, traffic control, and public safety needs. Motorists should anticipate that the following roadways will be closed from time to time as needed between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and midnight: Hudson Avenue between Green Street and South Pearl Street South Pearl Street between Market Street and Hudson Avenue South Pearl Street between State Street and Beaver Street



On Sunday, March 19, 2023, in addition to the road closures in from of MVP Arena, Albany Police are implementing road closures on an as-needed basis to support the MVP Arena Activities.

Parking will be prohibited on the following roadway beginning Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. through Monday, March 20, at 6:00 p.m.:

Eagle Street, east side from Howard Street to State Street

Lodge Street, east side from State Street to Pine Street

Lodge Street, west side from Corning Place to State Street

Pine Street, south side from Lodge Street to opposite Chapel Street

Parking will be prohibited on the following roadway Friday, March 17, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. through Monday, March 20, at 6:00 a.m.:

South Pearl Street, both sides from State Street to Beaver Street

Parking will be prohibited on the following roadway Friday, March 17, from 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Dallius Street, both sides from Madison Avenue to Hudson Avenue (reserved for CDTA Park and Ride shuttle buses)

Parking will be prohibited on the following roadways both Friday, March 17, 2023, 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. AND Sunday, March 19, 6:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.:

Market Street, both sides from South Pearl Street to the rear of the MVP Arena

Grand Street, both sides from Hamilton Street to Market Street

Hudson Avenue, both sides from Broadway to South Pearl Street

Beaver Street, both sides from South Pearl Street to Green Street

Green Street, both sides from Hudson Avenue to Madison Avenue

Center Median of State Street between Eagle Street and Broadway

On Friday, police say parking is expected to be limited in downtown Albany. Park and ride lots will be set up for the day. Additional park and ride and shuttle bus information can be accessed online.

Sunday, March 19, downtown parking garages and surface lots will be available to patrons attending the two games at the MVP Arena. The parking and ride service will not operate on Sunday, March 19, 2023.