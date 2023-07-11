COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the City of Cohoes, Saratoga Street from Tibbits Avenue to Bridge Street will be closed until further notice. Drivers in the area should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

Check out NEWS10’s traffic tracker. You can plan your route and see traffic delays in real-time!

Per Cohoes Mayor Bill Keeler, the road is partially washed away. Keeler says the road will be closed all day today and possibly part of tomorrow as water is still running and repairs need to be made to fill the damaged part of the road after it recedes.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling in the area. Stick with NEWS10 as more information regarding the closure becomes available.