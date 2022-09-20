ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rite Aid will be offering family immunization days at select stores, providing families with convenient opportunities to walk in and get the vaccinations they need against COVID-19, the flu, and other diseases. Two local stores offering Family Immunization Days include the Albany location on 1225 Western Avenue, and the Amsterdam location on 149 Market Street.

Immunization days will take place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 15 at participating locations. Immunization days are opened as walk-in clinics, available to families, providing convenient opportunities for them to get vaccinated at their convenience, either after school, work, or on the weekends.

Rite Aid and Bartell Drugs pharmacists can immunize adults and children three years of age and older. The following immunizations are available while supplies last: