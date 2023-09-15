ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Refugee and Immigrant Support Services of Emmaus (RISSE) in Albany will host English conversation clubs throughout the fall. Whether you are fluent in English or just learning, the clubs are intended to help anyone learn English and practice conversation, and anyone is welcome to participate.

The schedule for the upcoming classes is as follows:

Every Monday – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Russell Sage College, Troy Campus

65 1st Street in Troy – Spirituality Center Building

Every Thursday – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Russell Sage College, Albany Campus

140 New Scotland Avenue in Albany – West Hall

Every Friday – 10 a.m. (Starting September 15)

RISSE, Refugee and Immigrant Support Services of Emmaus

240 West Lawrence Street in Albany

Every Sunday – from 3 to 4:15 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church

85 Chestnut Street in Albany

RISSE’s mission is to help refugees and new immigrants build sustainable lives in the area. With questions, you can email info@risse-albany.org.