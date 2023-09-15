ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Refugee and Immigrant Support Services of Emmaus (RISSE) in Albany will host English conversation clubs throughout the fall. Whether you are fluent in English or just learning, the clubs are intended to help anyone learn English and practice conversation, and anyone is welcome to participate.
The schedule for the upcoming classes is as follows:
Every Monday – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Russell Sage College, Troy Campus
- 65 1st Street in Troy – Spirituality Center Building
Every Thursday – 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
- Russell Sage College, Albany Campus
- 140 New Scotland Avenue in Albany – West Hall
Every Friday – 10 a.m. (Starting September 15)
- RISSE, Refugee and Immigrant Support Services of Emmaus
- 240 West Lawrence Street in Albany
Every Sunday – from 3 to 4:15 p.m.
- Westminster Presbyterian Church
- 85 Chestnut Street in Albany
RISSE’s mission is to help refugees and new immigrants build sustainable lives in the area. With questions, you can email info@risse-albany.org.