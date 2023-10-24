COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A local business that helps kids pursue their dreams of becoming a rock star celebrated its official opening with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday. Albany Rock Pit opened its doors in August.

The owners want to create a community where the children can come together and learn to express themselves.

“Albany Rock Pit is a place for kids to be themselves,” co-owner Tess Collins said. “From all walks of life. We have kids from five years old all the way up to 17, and they play together, they’re nice to each other. It’s a whole different environment for these kids.”

For those interested, a free open mic night is hosted the first Friday of each month to give people a chance to see what they have to offer.