ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rev. Ken Doyle, a longtime pastor at the Parish of Mater Christi in Albany, has passed away at age 82. The Parish made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday morning.

“We are all so grateful for the many years, love, dedication countless memories that we all shared with him,” said the Parish. “We know he was and is loved and supported by all of your love and prayers.”

According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, Father Doyle grew up in Troy, graduated from Catholic Central High School, went to Mater Christi Seminary, and got his degree in Theology from Catholic University. He was ordained by Bishop Edward Maginn on May 28, 1966.

Father Doyle served as an Associate of Our Lady Help of Christians Church in Albany. In 1967, he served as assistant editor of the diocesan newspaper, The Evangelist. In 1978, he got his law degree from Albany Law School. In 1992, he was named Pastor of St. Catherine of Siena which later became Mater Christi Church in Albany. In 2000, he began serving as Chancellor of Public Information for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany. He retired in 2016.

“Father Ken served the people of our diocese and the Albany community in many ways throughout his productive life, a man of great skill and talent,” said Bishop Edward Scharfenberger. “For most, however, he will be remembered as a pastor, with a kindly heart. We pray in thanksgiving for his life and ministry and for his eternal rest in the Lord.”

He was also the former Chairman of Albany International Airport. “Father Doyle was a passionate supporter of our airport and we will always be grateful for his years of dedicated service and leadership,” said Airport leaders. “We will forever hold in our hearts and memory his outstanding counsel and spiritual guidance.”

A Mass was held Friday morning in his memory. Funeral arrangements are still being finalized.