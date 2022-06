ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State University Police at Albany (UPD) has announced the passing of retired Police K9 Rogan. He served UPD and the UAlbany community with his handler, Inspector McGuire, from 2007 to 2017.

K9 Rogan (New York State University Police at Albany)

The New York State University Police at Albany asks that everyone keep the McGuire family and UPD in their thoughts as they mourn his passing.